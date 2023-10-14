Top track

Fateh & Straight Bank - Baller

Fateh

The Sultan Room
Sat, 14 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
From $25.14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Please note our venue is standing room only, with very limited seating available on a first come, first served basis. We recommend arriving early to secure one of the few seats. If you require special accommodation, please inform our staff. We look forward Read more

The Sultan Room Presents

Lineup

Fateh

Venue

The Sultan Room

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
250 capacity

