DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Leeds world music/global beats promoter Lubi Jovanovic (DJ Lubi) once again presents explosive afro-futurist collective ONIPA, fronted by irresistible singer/percussionist K.O.G, at Brudenell Social Club on Saturday 18th November 2023 as the band tour thei
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.