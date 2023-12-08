Top track

BABYMETAL - Gimme Chocolate!!

BABYMETAL UK & EU Tour 2023 + WARGASM

Fabrique
Fri, 8 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsMilano
From €46The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

BABYMETAL (Headliner)

UK & EU Tour 2023

Tutte le età

Presentato da Erocks Production.

Lineup

Babymetal, WARGASM

Venue

Fabrique

Via Gaudenzio Fantoli, 9, 20138 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

