Top track

Jizzy Pearl - Mortified

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

JIZZY PEARL’S LOVE/HATE

The Underworld
Sun, 5 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£23.46The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Jizzy Pearl - Mortified
Got a code?

About

Playing a "Best Of/Greatest Hits" set!

Back from a 4-year hiatus JIZZY PEARL'S LOVE/HATE returns to the UK with their GREATEST HITS TOUR, all the songs you love from BLACKOUT IN THE RED ROOM, WASTED IN AMERICA and a selection of current songs from JIZZY'S Read more

Presented by The Underworld.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Jizzy Pearl

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs