Guido Spanocchi and friends return to Signature Brew to play the first of two special EFG London Jazz Festival set to set off a week of jazz around London.
Catriona Bourne Trio
Catriona Bourne electric harp, Francis Tulip guitar, Joe Brainbridge drums.
