corto.alto

The Jazz Cafe
Sat, 14 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£14.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

corto.alto is the brainchild of award-winning multi-instrumentalist, composer, and producer Liam Shortall – the genre-defying jazz wunderkind bringing together hip-hop, broken beat, electronica, dub and punk influences with an informed Jazz sensibility.

Presented by The Jazz Cafe.

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

