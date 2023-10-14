DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Saturday October 14th 2023
Emblem3
Noah Cunane
Yarin Glam
sinceSYD
@ The Amityville Music Hall
198 Broadway, Amityville NY
6 PM
Under 16 allowed with parent / legal guardian
$20 ADV / $25 DOS
$80 Four-Ticket Pack with Pre-Show Meet & Greet
$99 V
