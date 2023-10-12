DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Baba Yaga's Hut Presents:
TORPOR & Modern Technology + Remote Viewing (Album Launch)
£11 - Moor Vaults - 12th October 2023
____
T O R P O R are a doom/sludge/post metal band from Bristol, UK - expressing emotive themes and complexity of the self thro
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.