TORPOR & Modern Technology + Remote Viewing

Moor Vaults
Thu, 12 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Baba Yaga's Hut Presents:

TORPOR & Modern Technology + Remote Viewing (Album Launch)

£11 - Moor Vaults - 12th October 2023

____

T O R P O R are a doom/sludge/post metal band from Bristol, UK - expressing emotive themes and complexity of the self thro Read more

Presented by Baba Yaga's Hut.

Lineup

TORPOR, Modern Technology, Remote Viewing

Venue

Moor Vaults

71 Enid Street, Southwark, London, SE16 3RA, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm

