Colleen / Marlene Ribeiro

The White Hotel
Sat, 14 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
£12.65The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

French artist Cécile Schott aka Colleen is fearless in her willingness to explore new sounds and new ways of creating music as a solo performer. Over the course of seven critically acclaimed albums released between 2003 and 2021, Cécile Schott consistently Read more

Presented by The Beauty Witch.

Lineup

Colleen, Marlene Ribeiro

Venue

The White Hotel

Dickinson Street, Salford, M3 7LW, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

