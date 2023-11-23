DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Derya Yıldırım & Grup Şimşek is a fresh and modern pop-group which combines Anatolian Folk and contemporary grooves, often contaminated by Psychedelia and progressive rock flavours. Led by Derya Yıldırım’s hypnotizing bağlama and vocals, the group draw a m
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.