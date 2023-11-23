Top track

Derya Yıldırım & Grup Şimşek - Bal

Derya Yıldırım and Grup Şimşek + Karma Sheen

Komedia
Thu, 23 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsBrighton
£19.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Derya Yıldırım & Grup Şimşek is a fresh and modern pop-group which combines Anatolian Folk and contemporary grooves, often contaminated by Psychedelia and progressive rock flavours. Led by Derya Yıldırım’s hypnotizing bağlama and vocals, the group draw a m Read more

Presented by Acid Box.

Lineup

Derya Yildrim, Karma Sheen

Venue

Komedia

44-47 Gardner St, Brighton BN1 1UN
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

