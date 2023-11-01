DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Water From Your Eyes

Brudenell Social Club
Wed, 1 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£14.60
About

Life is horribly dark right now. And yet, it is not unfunny.

That’s the sentiment that animates Water From Your Eyes on their new album, and first for Matador, Everyone’s Crushed. On the follow-up to the Brooklyn duo’s 2021 breakthrough, Structure, Rachel Read more

Brudenell Presents…

Lineup

Venue

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

