DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Peace

Heaven
Tue, 14 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£23.63The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

14+ under 16's accompanied by an adult of 18+ Photo Id required all under 25.

Presented by FKP Scorpio.

Lineup

Peace

Venue

Heaven

11, The Arches, Villiers St, London WC2N 6NG
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
1200 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.