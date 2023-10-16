Top track

Havington - Soulmate

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Havington

Glockenbachwerkstatt
Mon, 16 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsMünchen
€11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Havington - Soulmate
Got a code?

About

Havington ist ein Indie-Pop-Trio aus dem hohen Norden Deutschlands. Die drei Musiker*innen aus Bremen haben in kurzer Zeit schon einiges erlebt: von Festivalstages wie dem Melt! oder dem SWR 3 New Pop Festival, hektischen Fußgängerzonen bis hin zu den ver Read more

Präsentiert von OHA! Music & Glockenbachwerkstatt

Lineup

Havington

Venue

Glockenbachwerkstatt

Blumenstraße 7, 80331 München, Deutschland
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.