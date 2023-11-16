Top track

Steph Strings

Sala Clamores
Thu, 16 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€22.04The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Dusty Road
About

Steph Strings es una cantautora australiana de Melbourne, Victoria, que cuenta una historia a través de su música. Con influencias del John Butler Trio, Kim Churchill y Ziggy Alberts, el estilo musical de Steph implica estallidos de percusión junto con cel Read more

Organizado por Sala Clamores.

Lineup

Steph Strings

Venue

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

