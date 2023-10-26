DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
IT IS WRITTEN 2023
World Peace
Uncompromising low end violence. Fast, abrasive and nihilistic.
https://worldfuckingpeace.bandcamp.com/
Xiao
Stockholm power violence. Everyone has to die.
Trading Hands
Sledgehammer power vi
