WORLD PEACE - Ascending the Bridge With Resolute Intent

World Peace

New Cross Inn
Thu, 26 Oct, 6:00 pm
£14.30

About

IT IS WRITTEN 2023

World Peace

Uncompromising low end violence. Fast, abrasive and nihilistic.

https://worldfuckingpeace.bandcamp.com/

Xiao

Stockholm power violence. Everyone has to die.

https://linktr.ee/xiao.pv

Trading Hands

Sledgehammer power vi Read more

Presented by Real Life + Avocado Booking.
Lineup

Trading Hands, Xiao, World Peace

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

