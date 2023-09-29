Top track

Chaos In The CBD - Intimate Fantasy

Chaos in the CBD, Traumer & Move D

Club Space Miami
Fri, 29 Sept, 11:00 pm
DJMiami
From $20.39The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

An eclectic lineup of underground stars, Friday night into Saturday morning on The Terrace.

From Miami, with love.

21+

Please check your DICE confirmation email for further details.

Presented by Link Miami Rebels
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

1
Chaos In The CBD, Traumer, Move D and 1 more

Venue

Club Space Miami

34 NE 11th St, Miami, FL 33132, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

