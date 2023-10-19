DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Tig Notaro

New Century
Thu, 19 Oct, 7:00 pm
ComedyManchester
From £37.64
About

AEG presents Tig Notaro
+ Mary O'Connell

Tig Notaro is a comedian, actor and writer originally from Mississippi, who Rolling Stone named one of the 50 best stand-up comics of all time. She can currently be seen in THE MORNING SHOW alongside Jennife Read more

Presented by AEG

Lineup

Mary O'Connell , Tig Notaro

Venue

New Century

34 Hanover St, Manchester, M4 4AH
Doors open7:00 pm
1300 capacity

