Top track

Too Much

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Honeymoan + Altwain

Supersonic
Fri, 27 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Too Much
Got a code?

About

Fans de Wet Leg, Sorry & Gengahr, on se donne rendez-vous ici <3

HONEYMOAN
(Alternative pop - Le Cap, ZAF)
ALTWAIN
(Garage indie - Lyon, FR)

INFORMATIONS IMPORTANTES

Ce ticket DICE est un COUPE-FILE qui vous garantit une entrée prioritaire JUSQU'A Read more

Présenté par Supersonic.

Lineup

Honeymoan

Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.