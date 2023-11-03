Top track

Alan Palomo (of Neon Indian)

El Club Detroit
Fri, 3 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsDetroit
$32.50

About

The plan was simple: a new album for Alan Palomo’s long-running project Neon Indian, thefourth installment of an unhurriedly growing body of work stretching back to 2009’s PsychicChasms, this time with a swerve into vintage Peruvian cumbia and a political Read more

Presented by El Club.
Lineup

Glove, Alan Palomo

Venue

El Club Detroit

4114 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

