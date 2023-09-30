Top track

Kiimi - Lanzarote Howl

Adaptations 2023

Belgrave Music Hall
Sat, 30 Sept, 12:00 pm
DJLeeds
£32.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Adaptations returns to Leeds for the 3rd time with a stunning line up of the most underground and untapped talent in electronic music from all over the globe. Fig. 3 is here and do we have a line up and a half for you.

First up, we welcome back the sensat

Presented by Rose Four Ltd (Belgrave Music Hall), Super Friendz & Natural Selection

Lineup

11
Skee Mask, Zenker Brothers, Gabrielle Kwarteng and 11 more

Venue

Belgrave Music Hall

1-1A Cross Belgrave St, Leeds LS2 8JP
Open in maps
Doors open12:00 pm
Event ends6:00 am
350 capacity

