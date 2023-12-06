Top track

Slow Pulp - High

Slow Pulp

The Garage
Wed, 6 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£16.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

FORM Presents

SLOW PULP

+ Special Guests

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by FORM.

Lineup

Slow Pulp

Venue

The Garage

20-22 Highbury Cres, London N5 1RD
Doors open7:30 pm
600 capacity

