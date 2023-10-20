DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

In collaboration with RVNG Intl. & Public Records: Tristan Allen presents Tin Iso and the Dawn A Shadow Puppet Symphony & Album Release

Public Records
Fri, 20 Oct, 7:00 pm
$25.75
Tristan Allen is a composer and puppeteer based in Brooklyn, NY. Tristan's work employs the narrative power of instrumental music and puppetry to create an imaginary world.

With a background in piano, bass, electronic music, and marionette theater, Trista Read more

Presented by Public Records.

Tristan Allen

Public Records

233 Butler St, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

