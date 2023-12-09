DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The Mozart Estate tour resumes in September following a string of dates earlier this year which culminated in a sold-out London show.
The band will be playing tracks from their critically acclaimed new album Pop-Up! Ker-Ching! And The Possibilities Of Mod
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.