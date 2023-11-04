DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Billy Raffoul

Club Congress
Sat, 4 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
$20.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Saturday November 4 with Lucy Gaffney & The Indiana Drones

Doors 7pm

$18 Advance, $20 Day of Show

21+

Psyko Steve Presents

Lineup

The Indiana Drones, Lucy Gaffney, Billy Raffoul

Venue

Club Congress

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

