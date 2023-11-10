DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Favé

ROCK SCHOOL BARBEY
Fri, 10 Nov, 8:30 pm
GigsBordeaux
€27The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
SAUCEPROD. présente FAVE en concert à la ROCK SCHOOL BARBEY le vendredi 10 novembre 2023 !

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 16 ans si non accompagnés par un majeur.

Présenté par SAUCE PROD.

ROCK SCHOOL BARBEY

18 Cr Barbey, 33800 Bordeaux, France
Doors open8:30 pm

