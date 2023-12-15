DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Corinne Clery in Il Diario di Adamo ed Eva

Teatro Summarte
Fri, 15 Dec, 9:00 pm
TheatreSomma Vesuviana
€16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Mark Twain, attingendo al mito della Creazione, narra come siano andate le cose tra l’uomo e la donna in una chiave ironica, umoristica ma anche fiabesca e romantica e racconta come possa essere nata l’attrazione tra i due sessi. Eva una creatura molto biz Read more

Presentato da Teatro Summarte.

Venue

Teatro Summarte

Via Roma, 15, 80049 Somma Vesuviana NA, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

