Sheelanagig Headline Show

Hootananny Brixton
Sat, 18 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Come Along For A High Energy Knee's Up!

Sheelanagig returns to Hootananny with their array of foot-stomping folk tunes.

It’s difficult – nay, impossible – for your limbs to remain stationary when you’re within earshot of them in full flight. 🕺

Hootananny Brixton
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Sheelanagig

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

