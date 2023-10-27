Top track

Frankie and the Witch Fingers w/ Monsterwatch

Quartyard
Fri, 27 Oct, 6:00 pm
GigsSan Diego
$25.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This is an all ages event @ Quartyard.

Over the course of five years and five LP’s, L.A. veterans, Frankie and the Witch Fingers, have been mutating and perfecting their high-powered rock n’ roll sound. After savagely touring the USA and Europe, this four Read more

Presented by Soda.

Lineup

Frankie and the Witch Fingers, Monsterwatch

Venue

Quartyard

1301 Market St, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

