DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

HÄLLAS, Freeways

Market Hotel
Sat, 4 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsNew York
$26.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

NYC Debut for swedish Metal/Prog/Folk masters HÄLLAS! Ontario hard rockers Freeways open, Not to be missed!

This is a 18+ event

Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.

Lineup

Hällas

Venue

Market Hotel

1140 Myrtle Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11221, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.