Teenage Wrist, Spiritual Cramp, Heavenward, Slow Joy

Soda Bar
Sat, 7 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsSan Diego
$24.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This is a 21+ event w/ valid ID.

Teenage Wrist draw inspiration from bands like The Cure and The Smashing Pumpkins, combining the muted aggression of grunge with elements of shoegaze and alternative rock. After forming in 2015 as a side project, they rele Read more

Presented by Soda Bar.

Lineup

Teenage Wrist, Spiritual Cramp, Heavenward

Venue

Soda Bar

3615 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92104, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

