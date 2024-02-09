DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Caiiro X Enoo Napa Extended Set, AWEN (Live) + Nick Castle

EartH
Fri, 9 Feb 2024, 9:30 pm
DJLondon
From £25.15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

This event will take place in EartH Hall. | Last entry 1am

After two show-stopping performances at Village Underground, South Africa's Caiiro and Enoo Napa return for their London b2b debut.

On February 9th, the two Afro House pioneers will play an exten

Presented by Labyrinth.

Lineup

Caiiro, Enoo Napa, Nick Castle

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Doors open9:30 pm

