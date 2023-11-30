Top track

Flat Party - Dig Up Concrete With A Plastic Shovel

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Flat Party

The Prince Albert
Thu, 30 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£10.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Flat Party - Dig Up Concrete With A Plastic Shovel
Got a code?

About

Flat Party’s’ driving post-punk rhythms and ability to deftly lampoon hot button societal issues may draw inspiration from the likes of alternative stalwarts Suede and Walt Disco, but they combine it with a biting, tongue in cheek and distinctly unique twi...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Love Thy Neighbour.

Lineup

Flat Party

Venue

The Prince Albert

48 Trafalgar St, Brighton BN1 4ED
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
100 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.