Tide Lines

MASH Cambridge
Thu, 7 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsCambridge
£20.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

FKP Scorpio Presents

Tide Lines

Plus guests

Glasgow-based 4 piece, Tide Lines, have grown their large & passionate fanbase through blistering live shows and their trademark anthemic songs. Their unique appeal stems from escapist lyrics mixed with drivin Read more

Presented by MASH Cambridge.

Lineup

Tide Lines

Venue

MASH Cambridge

15 Market Passage, Cambridge CB2, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

