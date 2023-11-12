Top track

Ife Ogunjobi, Zoe Pascal, Deschanel Gordon, John Jones - Movements Live

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ife Ogunjobi +support

Omeara
Sun, 12 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£15.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Ife Ogunjobi, Zoe Pascal, Deschanel Gordon, John Jones - Movements Live
Got a code?

About

Ife Ogunjobi is a London raised musician born to Nigerian parents whose music is an amalgamation of the sounds around his upbringing. Growing up in South East London, his surroundings have enriched his music with various genres such as Jazz, Afrobeat and H Read more

Presented by Serious.

Lineup

Ife Ogunjobi

Venue

Omeara

6 O’meara Street, London Bridge, SE1
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
350 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.