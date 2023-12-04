Top track

The Rural Alberta Advantage

Lafayette
Mon, 4 Dec, 7:00 pm
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

FORM Presents

THE RURAL ALBERTA ADVANTAGE

+ Special Guests

This is a 16+ event.

Presented by FORM.

Lineup

Zoon, The Rural Alberta Advantage

Venue

Lafayette

11 Goods Way, Kings Cross, London N1C 4PW, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

