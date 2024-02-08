Top track

Boy & Bear - Apex

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Boy & Bear

Komedia
Thu, 8 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsBrighton
£20.35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Boy & Bear - Apex
Got a code?

About

FORM Presents

BOY & BEAR

+ Boo Seeka

This is a 14+ event (U16s accompanied by an adult).

Presented by FORM.

Lineup

Boo Seeka, Boy & Bear

Venue

Komedia

44-47 Gardner St, Brighton BN1 1UN
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.