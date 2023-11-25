Top track

Connie Austin - She Made a Mistake

Deptford Northern Soul Club

YES The Pink Room
Sat, 25 Nov, 11:00 pm
DJManchester
£11

Connie Austin - She Made a Mistake
Event information

Deptford Northern Soul Club are childhood friends, Will Foot and Lewis Henderson, whose early love of soul developed after discovering Lewis’ dad’s record collection. After finally bringing their musical heritage to the forefront with their debut dj set at...

Presented by Deptford Northern Soul Club.
Lineup

Deptford Northern Soul Club

Venue

YES The Pink Room

38 Charles St, Manchester M1 7DB, UK
Doors open11:00 pm

