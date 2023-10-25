DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

20 Jahre Staatsakt - Die Jubiläumstour

Gebäude 9
Wed, 25 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsKöln
€31.42The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Was erscheint, ist gut, was gut ist, erscheint

20 Jahre Staatsakt. 20 Jahre Independent-Label-Biz. 20 Jahre Gentrifizierung und digitale Transformation. 2 Jahre Schröder, 16 Jahre Merkel und schon bald 2 Jahre Scholz.

Im Oktober 2023 feiert das Berliner

Präsentiert von dq agency

Lineup

Locas in Love, International Music, Die Türen

Venue

Gebäude 9

Deutz-Mülheimer Str. 117, 51063 Köln, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

