Top track

Suntan

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Model/Actriz

fabric
Wed, 8 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£14.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Suntan
Got a code?

About

Model/Actriz bring a new kind of depth to harshness, and open-endedness to the familiar. They perform an intensity in their work that resembles a rubber ball approaching vibrational frequency bouncing between the closest points of extremes: joy and violenc Read more

Presented by Bad Vibrations

Lineup

Model/Actriz

Venue

fabric

Charterhouse St, London EC1M 6HJ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.