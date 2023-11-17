Top track

NZIRIA - Amam Ancora

Sub Limen: Nziria, FUCK!LACRÈME

Daste
Fri, 17 Nov, 10:00 pm
PartyBergamo
€17.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Tre notti dedicate al meglio della musica italiana contemporanea. Arriva a Bergamo Sub Limen festival è connubio tra musica, arte, cultura, storia e futuro. Hai mai ballato in una vecchia centrale elettrica? Venerdì 17 novembre vi aspettiamo con il live d*** Read more

Presentato da Associazione Culturale MusicalZOO, Daste, Le Cannibale.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

FUCK!LACRÈME, Nziria, FUCK!LACRÈME

Venue

Daste

Via Daste e Spalenga, 13, 24125 Bergamo BG, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

