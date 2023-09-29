Top track

TheBridgeCitySinners + TheeChaChaChas + HumanToys

Supersonic
Fri, 29 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
About

Si vous aimez The White Buffalo, The Cramps & The Meteors, ne manquez pas ce concert !

THE BRIDGE CITY SINNERS
(Alternative rock - Portland, USA)
THEE CHA CHA CHAS
(Garage roll - Melbourne, AUS)
HUMAN TOYS
(Punk - Soundflat/Topsy Turvy - Paris,

Présenté par Supersonic.

Lineup

Human Toys, The Bridge City Sinners

Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

