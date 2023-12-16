Top track

Wicked Games

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Kolorit w/ Parra for Cuva, Thylacine, Byetone

Silent Green
Sat, 16 Dec, 4:30 pm
GigsBerlin
€43.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Wicked Games
Got a code?

About

Five years, two niches, one night: von der haardt invites to Kolorit Festival #1

Kolorit refers to the selection, harmony, and composition of various colors in a painting. However, this unique synergy can also be found in the interrelation of (supposedly) Read more

Präsentiert von von der haardt.

Lineup

3
Saphileaum, Natascha Polké, Dobrawa Czocher and 3 more

Venue

Silent Green

Gerichtstraße 35, 13347 Berlin, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open4:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.