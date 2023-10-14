Top track

Miki Yamanaka Trio

The Century Room
Sat, 14 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
From $15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

($15-$30 | 7pm & 9pm sets) Come experience the powerful Miki Yamanaka and her NYC Trio for their Century Room debut!

Miki Yamanaka (piano) Tyrone Allen (bass) Jimmy Macbride (drums)

Miki Yamanaka

33-year old Japanese-born pianist Miki Yamanaka has calle Read more

Presented by the Century Room

Lineup

Venue

The Century Room

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open6:00 pm
100 capacity

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.