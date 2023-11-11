Top track

The Flood

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Joshua Hyslop

The Folklore Rooms
Sat, 11 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Flood
Got a code?

About

Vancouver based singer-songwriter Joshua Hyslop makes a triumphant return with new album Westward, via Nettwerk. Since emerging with his 2012 full-length debut Where The Mountain Meets The Valley, Joshua Hyslop has accumulated over 293 million streams worl Read more

Presented by FORM.

Lineup

Joshua Hyslop

Venue

The Folklore Rooms

12 North St, Brighton BN1 3GJ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.