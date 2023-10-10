DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sungazer

Zebulon
Tue, 10 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$30.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Sungazer is an international Future Jazz duo featuring YouTuber / bassist Adam Neely and drummer Shawn Crowder.

Originally formed in Brooklyn, NY in July of 2014, Sungazer has brought their unique blend of hard-hitting Jazz Fusion, 8-bit, Progressive Rock Read more

Presented by Zebulon.

Lineup

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

