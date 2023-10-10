DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Sungazer is an international Future Jazz duo featuring YouTuber / bassist Adam Neely and drummer Shawn Crowder.
Originally formed in Brooklyn, NY in July of 2014, Sungazer has brought their unique blend of hard-hitting Jazz Fusion, 8-bit, Progressive Rock
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.