Top track

RAPK - Odyssee

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

RAPK - Odyssee Tour 2023

Columbiahalle
Sat, 28 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€36.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

RAPK - Odyssee
Got a code?

About

Der Bomber der Herzen präsentiert:

RapK

Odyssee Tour 2023

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 16 Jahren

Präsentiert von Landstreicher Konzerte GmbH.

Lineup

RAPK

Venue

Columbiahalle

Columbiadamm 13-21, 10965 Berlin, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.