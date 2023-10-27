Top track

Avalanche Session #10

Le Ferrailleur
Fri, 27 Oct, 6:30 pm
GigsNantes
€16.10

About

L'association Avalanche Sessions vous donne rendez-vous au Ferrailleur pour cette dixième édition, le vendredi 27 octobre 2023. Pour cette soirée spéciale, nous vous proposons un lineup 100% locale avec Hipskör, Obsidian, Hilldale, From Particles et Tragic Read more

Présenté par Avalanche Sessions.

Lineup

HILLDALE, Hipskör, Obsidian and 2 more

Venue

Le Ferrailleur

21 Quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes, France
Doors open6:30 pm

