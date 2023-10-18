Top track

Boiler Suits & Combat Boots (Edit)

The Umlauts

The Hope & Ruin
Wed, 18 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsBrighton
£13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

FORM Presents

THE UMLAUTS

+ Special Guests

This is an 18+ event

Presented by FORM.

Lineup

The Umlauts

Venue

The Hope & Ruin

11-12 Queens Rd, Brighton BN1 3WA
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

