Top track

Young

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

XIUHTEZCATL & MATO WAYUHI | 2 THE MOON & BACK TOUR W/ FELUKAH, CALEB GILES

The Sultan Room
Sat, 18 Nov, 6:30 pm
GigsNew York
$20.81The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Young
Got a code?

About

Please note our venue is standing room only, with very limited seating available on a first come, first served basis. We recommend arriving early to secure one of the few seats. If you require special accommodation, please inform our staff. We look forward...

This is an 16+ event
The Sultan Room Presents

Lineup

1
Mato Wayuhi, Xiuhtezcatl, Felukah and 1 more

Venue

The Sultan Room

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm
250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.