Oneida with Weak Signal

The Broadway (Brooklyn)
Fri, 10 Nov, 7:00 pm
$20.09The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Baby's Presents: Oneida with Guests Weak Signal

+ Doors @ 7PM

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Baby's Presents
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Weak Signal, Oneida

The Broadway (Brooklyn)

1272 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11221, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

